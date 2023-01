Френските медии съсипаха от критики ПСЖ, обявиха Неймар за провал

🗞️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Joe Rodon on the cover of @lequipe after keeping a clean sheet against Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Co. as his Rennes side stunned PSG with a 1-0 victory 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4MBCnRfJGn