Гришо и Надал играха заедно в подкрепа на Украйна

🙌 Nice CATCH! by @GrigorDimitrov 😍



✔️ Grisha had a similar one at the #CitiOpen in DC vs @rafaelnadal 👊



✔️ Seen one by RAFA at the #USOpen too 😉



🎾 #AusOpen 🔜 #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/HltC3tE2oB