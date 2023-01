Атлетико иска Линдельоф

*Lindelof Transfer News*

🔴🔴🔴Atletico Madrid asked about the availability of Victor Lindelof but Manchester United rejected the chance to sell him, as Fabrizio Romano said. Erik ten Hag wanted to keep him at the club.#ManUtd #ManUnited #MUFC #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/KkkIpUh3b9