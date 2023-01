Очоа спаси Салернитана от четвърта поредна загуба, Торо с ново равенство

Based on the quality of the shots on target he has faced, Guillermo Ochoa has prevented 2.55 goals in his first two Serie A appearances for Salernitana:



◉ 16 saves made

◉ 5.55 xGOT faced

◉ 3 goals conceded



Earning his side a hard earned point this afternoon. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/ryfISpzOSF