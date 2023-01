Новият любимец на феновете на Звезда: Боли ме, че не успях в НБА

MVP @EuroLeague for december: Luca Vildoza 🏆



Vildoza led the BC Crvena zvezda turnaround from 4-6 to 8-8 in December! 🔴⚪️



He averaged 15.8 points and a 17.7 PIR for the month✨#kkcz #TogetherWeCan #WeAreTheTeam #EveryGameMatters



pic.twitter.com/Z1Vth1inSS