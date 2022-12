Чикаго взе скалпа на Милуоки след обрат, ДеРоузън и Янис сътвориха шоу

Giannis Antetokounmpo outscored DeMar DeRozan, but the Bulls defeated the Bucks in Chicago 💪🏽



DeRozan: Giannis:

42 points 45 points

10 rebounds 22 rebounds

5 assists 7 assists



15-of-25 FG 17-of-39 FG