Леао: Искам да играя в друго първенство в бъдеще

Rafa Leão: “Experience in new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too”, tells @rdpafrica 🇵🇹 #ACMilan



“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well”. pic.twitter.com/1a5Snatpnr