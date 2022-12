Съдията от финала на Мондиал 2022 остави критиците си без отговор

Szymon Marciniak, referee for the World Cup Final, responds to criticism that Lionel Messi’s second goal shouldn’t have counted:



"The French didn't mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappé scores a goal." 👀🇫🇷🇦🇷



