М-Спорт връща Фурмо в WRC2

𝗪𝗥𝗖𝟮, 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗴𝗼 !



After a tough 2022, I'm glad to announce i'll be back with M-Sport in 2023 for a challenging WRC 2 program. As you may understood yesterday, my participation at Janner Rallye will be a good preparation for the openning round, Rallye Monte Carlo. pic.twitter.com/NZc4WJdJfU