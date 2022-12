ФИФА определи домакина на Световното клубно първенство

🚨 Official and confirmed: Morocco will host the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup championship.



It will start from February 1 to 11.



Africa will be represented by Wydad AC and Al Ahly. 🇲🇦🇪🇬



Morocco are hosting it for the third time in history. #AfricanFootball #YallaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/47NcSn77rj