Ал-Хелаифи: Много е трудно е да мислим за Роналдо в ПСЖ

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi on Cristiano Ronaldo: “Signing Ronaldo? The three players that we have [Messi, Neymar and Mbappé] it's very difficult to think about Ronaldo”, told Sky. 🔴 #PSG



"I wish him all the best. He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player".