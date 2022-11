Героят на Коста Рика получи и награда за попадението си срещу Япония

Defeat could have sent Costa Rica home but Keysher Fuller keeps their #FIFAWorldCup campaign alive!



⚽️ Goal scorer, match-winner and your #Budweiser Player of the Match.



🇯🇵 #JPNCRC 🇨🇷 #POTM #YoursToTake #BudweiserWorldCup pic.twitter.com/WkGsu8W5UF