Конфузна ситуация на мач от НБА

Just happened in Nuggets-Mavs:



- Luka Doncic hits a 3 at the 2Q buzzer

- Basket overturned, Doncic stepped out

- Last two seconds of the half are played at the beginning of the 3Q

- Vlatko Cancar subs in for those two seconds, hits a half-courter

- A 6-point swing in two seconds pic.twitter.com/Q0L61kkOuO