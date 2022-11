Ливърпул се промъкна на 1/8-финал след три спасени дузпи от Келъхър

𝐂𝐚𝐨𝐢𝐦𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨 🧤



Liverpool are through to the next round of the Carabao Cup following a win over Derby in a penalty shoot-out. 💪 pic.twitter.com/XkC6a54Ylo