Клоп: Тази победа означава много за нас

Jürgen Klopp has become only the fourth manager to win 250+ matches with Liverpool



⦿ Bill Shankly – 407 (51.98%)

⦿ Tom Watson – 329 (44.34%)

⦿ Bob Paisley – 308 (57.57%)

⦿ Jürgen Klopp – 250 (62.33%)



He still has four years left on his contract at Anfield. #LFC pic.twitter.com/gUKTDbRSbZ