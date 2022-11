Дончич повтори Чембърлейн и отново влезе в историята

Luka Dončić has now joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in @NBA history to score 30+ points in 8-or-more consecutive games to begin a season.



Chamberlain, first 8 games in 1959-60

Chamberlain, first 23 games in 1962-63

*Dončić, first 8 games in 2022-23 pic.twitter.com/5I2qeyYtPY