Гризман изведе Атлетико до успех в Севиля

Antoine Griezmann starred as Atlético Madrid got a hugely important win away to Real Betis:



⏱️ 76' played

👌 57 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🎯 3 shots/2 on target

👟 34/40 accurate passes

🤺 4/8 ground duels won

🦵 2 tackles

📈 8.5 Sofascore rating



