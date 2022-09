Дибала се завръща в игра за Рома в дербито срещу Интер

❗️🇦🇷 Lionel Scaloni on Dybala: “He wanted to play, but it was our decision to not to risk Paulo. He is on very good level right now and I prefered not to risk him. He should continue at his club as he is right now and later decisions will be made.” @morenabeltran10 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/8rGA740GDJ