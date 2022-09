Тотнъм продължава да поддържа темпото на Ман Сити след голов спектакъл срещу Лестър, Сон се завърна с хеттрик

⚽️ @SpursOfficial’s Harry Kane has scored more goals v Leicester than any other opponent in his career



2️⃣0️⃣ Leicester

1️⃣4️⃣ Everton

1️⃣3️⃣ Arsenal

1️⃣1️⃣ Southampton

1️⃣1️⃣ West Ham pic.twitter.com/JhCltZTt5k