Лацио се справи с Верона и доближи лидерите

Sergej Milinković-Savić’s game by numbers vs. Hellas Verona:



91 touches

43 passes completed

11/16 ground duels won

3/5 long balls completed

3/3 aerial duels won

2 key passes

1 big chance created

1 assist



Another complete performance on his 300th Lazio appearance. 🔥