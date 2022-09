Гръцки журналист за Везенков: Играч от световна класа

Sasha Vezenkov's EuroBasket 2022 stats:



26.8 points

57% 2PTS

40% 3PTS

93% FTS

12.2 rebounds

2.2 assists

1 steal

1.2 turnovers

31.2 ranking

37.1 minutes per game



He scored 26, 28, 26, 28, 26 points against Spain, Turkey, Montenegro, Georgia and Belgium.



World class player.