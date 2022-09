Олимпийската шампионка на 100 м/пр подобри рекорд на Йорданка Донкова

Fiordaliza Cofil wins the women's 400m in a PB of 49.80 👏



Cynthia Bolingo🇧🇪 and 800m world medallist Mary Moraa🇰🇪 break their 400m national records to finish 3rd and 4th with 50.19 and 50.67.#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/uGhFUTdpS1