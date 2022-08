Загуби за Краузър и Баршим на Диамантената лига в Лозана

Round 2 is where it's at!@JoeKovacsUSA 🇺🇸 superb second round throw of 2️⃣2️⃣.6️⃣5️⃣m gives him what he needs to clinch the win in the men's shot put 💪#LausanneDL 🇨🇭 #DiamondLeague 💎



📸 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/W32XV1o4Ny