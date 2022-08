Унай Емери потвърди за интерес на Барселона към негов футболист и за разговори с Кавани

Unai Emery: “It seems that Barça are interested in Juan Foyth. He told me that he’s happy here - I don't rule out his departure, normally he would stay”, told @ellarguero. 🟡 #FCB



“I spoke to Edinson Cavani - we have good relationship, he wants to come to Spain. It’s possible”. pic.twitter.com/e7BJ7uAFIB