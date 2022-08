Бек-Романчук се реваншира с европейска титла в тройния скок, Начева единадесета

Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk's 🇺🇦 series in the triple jump final. 🔥🔥🔥



14.81m

14.68m

X

14.80m

15.02m

X



And she only took up the event this year! 🤯#Munich2022 #BackToTheRoofs pic.twitter.com/cWcIhiRLcD