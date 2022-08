Реал Мадрид официално обяви трансфера на Каземиро в Ман Юнайтед

Casemiro deal final details 🚨🇧🇷



▫️ £60m plus £10m add-ons to Real Madrid, it’s in £;



▫️ 4 year deal with option for further season;



▫️ His wages [not double] will put Casemiro among Man Utd highest earners;



▫️ Performance-related contract with higher earnings if in the CL.