Ивана Вулета ще се сбогува с атлетиката като европейска шампионка

What a final! 😍



Ivana Vuleta 🇷🇸 regains her European long jump title in #Munich2022 with 7.06m to beat Malaika Mihambo with 7.03m.



Vuleta's winning jump was the longest at the European Championships this century! 💥 #BackToTheRoofs pic.twitter.com/d2KSRgKVwm