Милак отново №1 в Европа на 100 м бътерфлай

𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗸 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻! 🥇



Kristof Milak 🇭🇺 claims his 2nd European gold in Rome, this time in the Men's 100m Butterfly with a time of 50.33. #LENRoma2022