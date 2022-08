Баршим спечели с надскачане диамантената битка на световните шампиони

Nobody clear at 4.76 in the pole vault!



That means Nina Kennedy wins on countback, while @sandicheekspv and @KatStefanidi bag their spots in the #DLFinal with 2nd and 3rd.



📷 @chiaramontesan2#MonacoDL 🇲🇨#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/s3Qx6iAm0h