Аарън Рамзи бързо си намери нов отбор

After Aaron Ramsey, OGC Nice will complete two more new signings this week: Kasper Schmeichel and Mattia Viti. 🚨🔴⚫️ #OGCNice



▫️ Schmeichel signs until 2025 with Leicester looking for new goalkeeper;



▫️ Mattia Viti signs until 2027, €15m deal - player is already in Nice. pic.twitter.com/AAh9mjWEfS