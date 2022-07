Арсенал е бил до последно в борбата за подписа на Рафиня

Arsenal director Edu: “Deco always told me that Raphinha only wanted Barcelona. New signings? We’ve to be ready”, tells @SkySportsNews ⚪️🔴 #AFC



“I'm never ever gonna sign a player which Arteta is not comfortable with. It’s not Mikel’s or Edu’s signings - it's Arsenal signings”. pic.twitter.com/huXUQ2ZEgg