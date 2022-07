Антонио Конте: Коментарите от Байерн за Кейн показват липса на уважение

Harry Kane in the Premier League since Antonio Conte's first game in charge:



◎ 28 games

◎ 16 goals

◎ 8 assists

◉ Most non-penalty xG (14.4)

◉ Most Big Chances created (17)

◉ Most through balls (19)

◉ Most shots on target (45)



No wonder he's fuming with Bayern. 😤