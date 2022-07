Юлиан Нагелсман: Търсим млади играчи, които да развиваме

Julian Nagelsmann confirms Mathys Tel as new Bayern signing: “One day, he could be one of the best forwards and I have the vision that he can score 40 goals at some point of his career” 🚨🇫🇷 #FCBayern



Bayern will pay €20m plus €8.5m add-ons to Rennes for this boy born in 2005. pic.twitter.com/3GadMIzVn2