Мане: Реших да напусна Ливърпул миналата година

SADIO MANE IS THE MEN'S AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 🇸🇳



The year of Sadio Mané: 🇸🇳🤯



🏆 AFCON

🌎 Qualifies for the 2022 World Cup

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Carabao Cup

🥈 Runner up in PL, just one point behind City

🥈 Champions League finalist pic.twitter.com/DAfepPtU2G