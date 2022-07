Интер вкара 10 гола в тренировъчен мач

A training match between Inter and F.C. Milanese finished 10-0 earlier on today 💪



Goalscorers: @tucu_correa, Lukaku, Lautaro (x2), Asllani, Fontanarosa, Sangalli, Pinamonti, Lazaro and Curatolo#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/JtMZTM18BI