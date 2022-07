Марсилия представи новия си треньор

🚨 Olympique de Marseille proudly announces the signing of 𝗜𝗴𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝘂𝗱𝗼𝗿 as our new coach.✍️



The Croatian 🇭🇷 has signed for two years with the Olympic club. 🔵⚪️



👉 https://t.co/TbmvAqN9wV pic.twitter.com/d8da702NM4