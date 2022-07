Брентфорд и Болоня се разбраха за шотландски национал

Excl: Brentford are set to sign Aaron Hickey on permanent deal. Scottish talented fullback will join for £14m plus add-ons to Bologna. Five year deal agreed… and here we go. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #BrentfordFC



Hickey will travel to England next week in order to undergo medical tests and sign. pic.twitter.com/OcK4rjs8zN