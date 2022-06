Нюкасъл спечели надпреварата с Милан за Ботман

Newcastle are now closing on Sven Botman deal. Final proposal worth €40m with add-ons to be accepted by Lille, while contracts are being prepared. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Deal at final stages - NUFC always been in the race to sign Sven Botman since January despite denials, it's now close.