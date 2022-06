Президентът на ПСЖ: Не сме преговаряли със Зидан

Zinedine Zidane will NOT be new PSG manager, confirmed. Al-Khelaifi now announces: “We have decided for an other option as new manager - the best option for our tactical idea”, tells Le Parisien. 🚨🇫🇷 #PSG



The new manager will be Christophe Galtier, work in progress.