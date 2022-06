Марсело Биелса се завръща в Билбао, ако Аречабалета спечели президентските избори

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃: A smiling Marcelo Bielsa confirmed in a video today that he will return to Athletic if Iñaki Arechabaleta wins Friday's club elections.



El Loco said he had already watched 90 of the Basque club's matches from last season, including first-team & academy games. pic.twitter.com/aZ9ZfrSUrY