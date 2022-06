Ден след провала: Барселона осъществява двоен удар

Jan Vesely will always be a legend for #Fenerbahce.



EuroLeague champion (2017)

EuroLeague MVP (2019)

3× All-EuroLeague 1st Team (2016, 2018, 2019)

4× Turkish League (2016–2018, 2022)

3× Turkish Cup (2016, 2019, 2020)

2× Turkish President's Cup (2016, 2017)