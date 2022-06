Най-добрият борец в историята на Евролигата прекрати кариерата си

The legendary Zalgiris captain Paulius Jankunas officially retires after an incredible 20 years career 🙏



1️⃣5️⃣x Lithuanian league champion

1️⃣st in rebounds in EuroLeague

1️⃣st in games played in EuroLeague

3️⃣rd in EFF in EuroLeague

5️⃣th in 2PT FG made in EuroLeague



🐐 pic.twitter.com/rwwwCrhmBm