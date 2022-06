Големият Карлос Тевес обяви края на кариерата си

Carlos Tevez has announced his retirement from football:



"I have retired, it's confirmed. They offered me many things, including from the United States. But that's it, I have given everything."



Champion:

🏆 Argentina

🏆 Boca Juniors

🏆 Manchester United

🏆 Man. City

🏆 Juventus pic.twitter.com/NPSuLkkRxf