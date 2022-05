16-годишен спринтьор от Тайланд бяга 20.37 секунди на 200 метра

🇹🇭 Thailand's 16-year-old Puripol Boonson is the undisputed sprint king of ASEAN after adding the #SEAGames 100m 🥇 gold medal to his 200m win...



But there was earlier controversy when Muhammed Azeem - "the 🇲🇾 Malaysian Bolt" - was disqualified! #SEAGames31 #SEAGames2021 pic.twitter.com/8kvlYNW0Af