Клоп: Харесваме Мбапе, не сме слепи, но няма да участваме в наддаване за него

Jurgen Klopp: "Of course we are interested in Kylian Mbappe, we are not blind! But we are NOT part of this Mbappé race… we can't be part of these battles".



"There must be other clubs involved but that's fine, it's all good with Kylian", he says.