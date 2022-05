Монако не сбърка срещу Анже

Another 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘 victory, as we continue our 7-consecutive-wins streak 💪💪💪



𝗗𝗔𝗚𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗘𝗚𝗨 🇲🇨



𝟮-𝟬 ‣ #ASMSCO pic.twitter.com/rBZFkvtc16