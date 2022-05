Рейнджърс отложи празненствата на Селтик, но нямаше късмет да направи финала на сезона по-интересен

As you were.



1. Celtic 86 points (+61 GD)

2. Rangers 80 points (+42 GD)



Ange Postecoglou & @CelticFC remain the team to beat with three matches remaining after today's 1-1 draw.



Celtic are also 29 games unbeaten, dating back to September.



RECAP: https://t.co/l0yWucuGCp pic.twitter.com/Wb3vFpeHJT