Джейсън Тейтъм блести, Селтикс пометоха Нетс

Jaylen Brown & Marcus Smart combined for 42 points in the @celtics Game 4 victory to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals! #BleedGreen@smart_MS3: 20 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST@FCHWPO: 22 PTS, 8 REB#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/vQEVYpEEm8