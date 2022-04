Ейтън започна, а CP3 довърши Ню Орлиънс за 2-1 в полза на Финикс

Chris Paul went POINT GOD in the fourth quarter dropping 19 points to power the @Suns to the win in Game 3! #RallyTheValley



Chris Paul: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 14 AST

Deandre Ayton: 28 PTS, 17 REB, 3 STL



Game 4: SUNS/PELICANS Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/cngyRmVKim