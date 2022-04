Пиоли с постижение, доближаващо го до легендарните Фабио Капело и Нерео Роко

6 - Stefano Pioli is only the third manager in AC Milan history to keep a clean sheet in at least six games in a row in a single Serie A season, after Fabio Capello (twice in 1993/94: seven and nine) and Nereo Rocco (seven in 1971/72). Robustness.#MilanGenoa pic.twitter.com/sP9a3tlxzk